Man United interested in AC Milan star as cover for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are interested in AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu as cover for Bruno Fernandes according to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Daily Star).

Per the source, United want to add depth, especially in their attacking midfield role.

Fernandes has had an impressive start at United establishing himself as a key player but he cannot be expected to play a whole season without breaks.

United will be competing in several competitions including the Premier League and Champions League next term.

Adding depth to Fernandes’ position will give head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ability to rotate the Portuguese international.

Calhanoglu is an attacking midfielder who could slot into the same positional role and he will be out of contract in 12 months.

He admitted that he loves Milan but that he needs to make a decision over this future.

Speaking to Goal, he said: “Milan are great and remain as such, they’re an incredible club. Everyone knows that. They’re different to Leverkusen, which is a small club but always plays in the Champions League.

“I came to Milan with all my heart and I want to play in the Champions League with the Rossoneri. That’s where the club must be.

“I think the time has come to make a decision and make it well because next season is the last [of my current contract].

“Now I have seven games ahead of me. I’ve started well since the coronavirus pandemic and I want to keep going like this, then we’ll see what happens in the future.

“I have to make a decision with my agent. I love Milan and it’s fantastic for me to wear the No 10 because I know the great players who wore it before me.”

The Turkey international has seen extension talks break down with the Serie A outfit and could be available for a bargain price if AC Milan want to avoid risking losing him for free next summer.

The 26-year-old is a versatile attacking midfielder who can play in central and wide roles. He is a renowned set-piece taker with an impressive passing range.

Calhanoglu