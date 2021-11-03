Man United interested in January transfer move for Leicester City defender

Manchester United are interested in a January transfer move for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Per the source, the Red Devils are targeting the Foxes star man to strengthen their defensive back line.

Soyuncu has been a key player for Leicester City since filling in for Harry Maguire who joined United in 2019.

The Turkey international earned himself a spot on the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year in 2019-20 and was part of the FA Cup winning side last season.

Soyuncu has just over a year remaining on his contract which runs until June 2023.

Leicester are keen to extend his deal but as things stand they could be forced to sell if he refuses to sign a new contract.

Arsenal have been linked with Soyuncu as a result of his contract situation.

The 25-year-old has one goal in 16 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions this season – and starred in the side that lifted the Community Shield trophy.

Leicester are currently 11th in the Premier League table on 14 points after 10 games – 11 points off leaders Chelsea.

The Foxes face Spartak Moscow next in the Europa League on Thursday before an away trip to Leeds City in the Premier League.