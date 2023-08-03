Man United Make ‘Official Move’ For €6m Rated Turkish Goalkeeper

Manchester United are interested in signing Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir according to CNN Turk.

The Red Devils have made an ‘official move’ for the goalkeeper and that his agent is currently in talks with the Premier League club.

Bayindir’s is under contract with Fenerbahce runs until 2027 but has a €6m release clause.

The report claims that it is unknown whether United will trigger the release clause or negotiate for a lower price.

Additionally, Turkish transfer expert Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reported that United are in talks with Bayindir’s agent.

Yağız Sabuncuoğlu: Altay Bayındır'ın temsilcisi, Manchester United ile görüşmelerini sürdürüyor. pic.twitter.com/LzqD7uXhE4 — Sports Digitale (@SportsDigitale) August 2, 2023

Bayindir would be a backup for André Onana, who joined Manchester United from Inter Milan this summer.

United do need to add depth to their goalkeeping position after losing David de Gea as a free agent.

Additionally, it looks like Dean Henderson is also likely to be sold.

It remains to be seen whether Bayindir would be happy with being a backup keeper as he plays regularly for Fenerbahce and already has two starts this season.

The 25-year-old keeper has 5 international caps for the Turkiye national team.