In the high-stakes world of elite football, where strict diets and caloric intake are managed by specialized nutritionists, a glimpse into a player’s cheat meal or childhood favorite offers a rare humanizing moment. A recent lifestyle report from Sabah has uncovered the culinary preferences of the world’s top stars, and the choice of Real Madrid’s Turkish sensation, Arda Güler, has left fans both surprised and delighted.

While his teammates at the Santiago Bernabéu often lean toward Mediterranean staples, Güler’s heart remains firmly rooted in his heritage.

A Taste of Home: The Choice of a Rising Star

Despite living in the heart of Spain, Arda Güler’s favorite meal isn’t a gourmet paella or a high-end steak. Instead, the 21-year-old playmaker has a deep-seated love for Analı Kızlı—a traditional Turkish soup-dish hailing from the Malatya and Adana regions.

The dish, which translates to “mother and daughter,” consists of large bulgur meatballs (the mother) and smaller bulgur balls or chickpeas (the daughter) served in a rich, tomato-based broth. For Güler, the dish represents more than just nutrition; it is a connection to the traditional Turkish kitchen that shaped him before he became a global icon.

How the Stars Eat: A Culinary Comparison

Güler is not the only Turkish star whose palate remains loyal to his roots. The report highlights a trend among the “Crescent-Stars” squad, where traditional flavors take precedence over international cuisine:

Hakan Çalhanoğlu: The Inter Milan captain and midfield maestro reportedly cannot resist Kuru Fasulye (white bean stew) accompanied by rice—often considered Turkey’s unofficial national dish.

Kenan Yıldız: The Juventus starlet, despite his upbringing in Germany, favors the classic İskender Kebab, a staple of Bursa that combines thinly sliced lamb with hot tomato sauce and melted butter.

The Nutrition Balance at Valdebebas

While Güler might crave a bowl of Analı Kızlı, his daily routine at Real Madrid’s training ground is far more regulated. Real Madrid’s medical staff is known for their “DNA-based” diets, ensuring that young players like Güler maintain the muscle mass and recovery speeds required for the 2026 World Cup.

However, sports psychologists often argue that these “homestyle” meals play a vital role in a young player’s mental well-being, especially when living abroad. For Güler, a bowl of his favorite Turkish stew is likely the best medicine for the homesickness that can come with being the most scrutinized young talent in the world.

As Güler continues his rehabilitation ahead of Turkey’s World Cup opener against Australia, perhaps a taste of home is exactly what he needs to fuel his recovery.