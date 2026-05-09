Man United Prepared to Part Ways With Manuel Ugarte as Galatasaray Eyes Midfield Coup

Manchester United’s midfield reshuffle under the INEOS regime is set to continue, with Uruguayan international Manuel Ugarte reportedly being made available for transfer just one year after his arrival at Old Trafford.

Turkish giants Galatasaray have emerged as the frontrunners for the 25-year-old’s signature, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the United recruitment team look to streamline the squad and raise funds for summer targets, as reported by Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports.

Plettenberg tweeted: “Manuel Ugarte was a very concrete topic at Galatasaray last summer. Talks had already taken place, but the move did not happen.

Ugarte is planning a transfer in the summer. Contract at Manchester United valid until 2029. Open race. Many options. #MUFC”

A Short-Lived Stint at Old Trafford

Ugarte, who joined Manchester United in a high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024, has struggled to find consistent rhythm in the Premier League. Despite flashes of the defensive tenacity that made him a standout in Ligue 1, he has fallen down the pecking order under the current coaching staff.

Key drivers for the potential exit include:

Squad Refresh: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly keen to offload players who do not fit the long-term tactical vision of the club.

Financial Flexibility: United is looking to recoup a significant portion of the fee paid to PSG to balance the books and reinvest in younger, domestic-based talent.

Tactical Fit: Reports suggest the United hierarchy feels the midfield requires a profile with greater ball-retention capabilities to complement the existing squad.

Galatasaray’s Ambitious Pursuit

Galatasaray, fresh off a dominant domestic campaign, is looking to build a squad capable of deep runs in European competition. The Istanbul side views Ugarte as the perfect “engine room” partner for Lucas Torreira, potentially creating an all-Uruguayan defensive midfield duo.

Negotiations are expected to be complex, as United will look to minimize the loss on their initial investment. While a permanent transfer is the English club’s preference, Turkish sources suggest Galatasaray may initially propose a loan deal with a mandatory purchase option to circumvent FFP constraints.

The INEOS Era Changes

The willingness to sell Ugarte so soon after his arrival signals a ruthless approach from the new Manchester United leadership. Unlike previous regimes, Ratcliffe’s team appears willing to admit to “sunk costs” quickly rather than persisting with players who aren’t delivering immediate value on the pitch.

With Ugarte reportedly open to a fresh start where he can secure guaranteed starting minutes, the coming weeks will determine if the “Lions” of Istanbul can meet United’s valuation for the combative midfielder.