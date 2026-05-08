Man United’s Altay Bayindir Reportedly Preparing Farewell as Summer Departure Looms

Turkey international Altay Bayindir appears to be nearing the exit door at Old Trafford, with reports emerging that the goalkeeper has already begun filming a farewell video for Manchester United supporters according to The Sun.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Red Devils from Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023, has found playing time nearly impossible to come by under manager Erik ten Hag.

A Challenging Tenure in England

Bayindir arrived in Manchester with high expectations, intended to provide serious competition for first-choice keeper André Onana. However, despite Onana’s early-season struggles and a stint away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Bayindir has remained largely confined to the bench.

The Turkish shot-stopper has managed only a handful of appearances, mostly limited to domestic cup competitions. Sources close to the player suggest that his desire for regular first-team football—crucial for maintaining his status as Turkey’s number one ahead of future international tournaments—is the primary driver behind the move.

A Return to Turkey on the Horizon?

While several European clubs have registered interest, a return to the Turkish Süper Lig remains the most likely destination. Beşiktaş and Galatasaray are both reportedly monitoring his situation, viewing Bayindir as a proven domestic talent who could immediately stabilize their defensive lines.

Fenerbahçe, his former club, has also been linked with a sensational reunion, though any deal would depend on the future of their current goalkeeper, Dominik Livaković.

Tactical Shift for United

For Manchester United, Bayindir’s departure would necessitate a search for a new deputy. The club is reportedly looking at younger, homegrown options to satisfy Premier League squad requirements, or potentially a veteran “number two” who is comfortable with a backup role.

The filming of a departure video is a significant indicator that negotiations with a prospective buyer are in the final stages. While the identity of his next club has not been officially confirmed, the move signals the end of a difficult chapter for Bayindir, who will be eager to prove his quality elsewhere after two seasons spent largely in the shadows at the Theatre of Dreams.