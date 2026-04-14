Man United’s Altay Bayındır Set for Summer Exit as Besiktas Closes In

Beşiktaş has officially kickstarted its squad planning for the upcoming season, with a strategic focus on securing the goalkeeper position using domestic talent.

The Black Eagles are closing in on Manchester United’s Altay Bayındır while securing the future of their own Ersin Destanoğlu, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Altay Bayındır Move Gains Momentum

Beşiktaş has prioritized the transfer of Turkish national goalkeeper Altay Bayındır. Following an unsuccessful attempt during the winter transfer window, the Beşiktaş management has intensified talks for a summer move.

Reports indicate that a “principle agreement” has already been reached with the player. Beşiktaş expects Manchester United to facilitate the move, as the goalkeeper seeks more consistent playing time. The decision to pursue Bayındır is largely driven by the Turkish Süper Lig’s foreign player regulations (12+2), which incentivize clubs to utilize Turkish players in key positions.

New Deal for Ersin Destanoğlu

In tandem with the Bayındır pursuit, Beşiktaş has made a definitive decision regarding Ersin Destanoğlu. Although his contract was nearing its end, the young goalkeeper’s impressive performances in recent weeks have won over the technical staff.

The club is now planning to offer Destanoğlu a contract extension, ensuring he remains a vital part of the rotation.

Sergen Yalçın’s Vision

Technical Director Sergen Yalçın has reportedly given his blessing to this dual-keeper strategy. In meetings with the board, Yalçın expressed his confidence that a rotation featuring both Altay Bayındır and Ersin Destanoğlu would provide the necessary security and depth for the team’s ambitions next season.

By securing two high-caliber Turkish goalkeepers, Beşiktaş aims to solve its goalkeeper dilemma for the long term while maintaining flexibility in other areas of the pitch under the current foreign player quotas.