Manchester United & Arsenal Monitor Fenerbahce Striker

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close watch on Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri as they prepare for the summer transfer window according to A Spor.

The Premier League giants are both looking to bolster their attacking options, with En-Nesyri emerging as a prime target.

Manchester United’s struggles in the Premier League, where they currently sit mid-table, have highlighted their need for improved goal-scoring prowess.

Despite having Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee in their squad, they have lacked consistent firepower, contributing to their exits from the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also seeking to strengthen their attack, having faced criticism for not securing a striker in recent transfer windows.

With their pursuit of the Premier League title faltering, they are expected to be active in the summer market.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, as relayed by A Spor, both Manchester United and Arsenal are closely monitoring En-Nesyri’s performances in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 27-year-old Moroccan international has impressed under manager Jose Mourinho, prompting interest from multiple clubs.

West Ham United has also expressed interest in En-Nesyri, with scouts reportedly observing him during Fenerbahce’s recent match against Rangers.

The Hammers are seeking to reinforce their attacking line and have identified En-Nesyri as a potential addition.

En-Nesyri joined Fenerbahce from Sevilla last summer and has enjoyed a prolific season, scoring 26 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

His contract with the Turkish club extends until 2029, raising questions about whether he can be persuaded to move to the Premier League in the upcoming transfer window.