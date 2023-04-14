Manchester United interested in Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 29-year-old Turkey international is entering the final 24 months of his contract.

United have been interested in Calhanoglu for some time, and they are now ready to make a move for him.

The Premier League giants have been scouting Calhanoglu for some time, and they are now ready to make a move for him.

The Red Devils have been impressed with Calhanoglu’s performances for Inter Milan, and they believe that he would be a good addition to their squad.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their midfield options ahead of next season, and Calhanoglu is seen as a potential target.

This is not the first time United have been linked with Calhanoglu, they were also reported to be interested in a move last October according to Calciomercato.

He is a creative player who can provide goals and assists with a wealth of experience at major clubs and the Champions League as well as international football.

Inter are keen to keep hold of Calhanoglu, but they are facing financial difficulties and may be forced to sell him if they cannot agree a new contract.

Calhanoglu has scored three goals and provided six assists in 36 apperances in all competitions this season.