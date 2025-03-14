Manchester United Scouts Eye Fenerbahce Defender Akcicek Amid Summer Rebuild

Manchester United has intensified its pursuit of Fenerbahce’s 19-year-old central defender, Yusuf Akcicek, as part of their summer transfer strategy.

United scouts were reportedly present at Ibrox to witness Akcicek’s performance during Fenerbahce’s 2-0 victory over Rangers in the Europa League, a match that ultimately went to penalties.

Akcicek, who has gained increasing trust from Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho, has attracted significant interest from clubs in England and France.

Reports from Turkish sports media, particularly journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, indicate that United’s interest is serious. Fenerbahce vice-president Acun Ilicali has also confirmed receiving an offer from a Premier League club.

“Manchester United officially wants Yusuf Akcicek,” Sabuncuoglu claims.

“In fact, along with Manchester United, one of the five big teams in England has also stepped in. But as of now, one of [the interested clubs] is from France. The other one is Manchester United; two teams officially want Yusuf Akcicek from Fenerbahce. The team that wants him from France is not Paris Saint-Germain, but a big team there wants him.”

Sabuncuoglu further suggests that United is leading the race for Akcicek’s signature, stating, “Manchester United wants him very much… I expected an official offer of around £10-15m to come out in the summer. United will meet Fenerbahce in June.”

Akcicek’s performance against Rangers, where he contributed to a clean sheet, has further solidified United’s interest. The club’s need to reinforce its defensive line is apparent, and Akcicek is seen as a promising addition.

Fenerbahce’s Europa League exit, despite their 2-0 win on the night, has been a setback for Mourinho’s side. The penalty shootout loss occurred after Rangers’ 3-1 first leg win.

United’s recruitment strategy has been under scrutiny in recent years, with the club aiming to address its defensive vulnerabilities and acquire players who can consistently meet expectations.

The potential acquisition of Akcicek represents a move towards securing young, promising talent.