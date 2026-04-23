Mask War Ignites Ahead of Intercontinental Derby: Fenerbahçe Demand TFF Action Against Victor Osimhen

Fenerbahçe have officially contacted the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to raise serious safety concerns regarding Victor Osimhen’s signature protective mask just days before the highly anticipated Intercontinental Derby.

The Yellow Canaries have reportedly prepared a detailed technical report arguing that the Nigerian striker’s mask—which contains metal components and carbon fiber—poses a significant risk to opposing players during aerial duels and head-to-head collisions.

The “Safety Hazard” Argument

The move comes in the wake of an incident earlier this season where Çaykur Rizespor’s Khusniddin Alikulov sustained a concussion following a collision with the Galatasaray forward. Fenerbahçe’s medical and legal teams are reportedly using this precedent to push for a ruling that would either require Osimhen to play without the accessory or switch to a softer, fully composite alternative for the match at RAMS Park.

According to sources close to the club, the report highlights that while Osimhen wears the mask for protection following his severe facial surgery in 2021, the “rigid nature” of the current device effectively turns his forehead into a weapon during physical play.

Mind Games or Genuine Concern?

In typical Turkish football fashion, the timing of the application has sparked fierce debate. Galatasaray fans view the complaint as a tactical “mind game” designed to unsettle their star man, who has been in clinical form with 12 goals already this campaign.

Osimhen recently opened up about the injury, revealing he still suffers from nerve damage and numbness on the left side of his face. For the player, the mask isn’t an choice—it’s a necessity. However, Fenerbahçe are standing firm, insisting that the safety of their defenders should not be compromised for the sake of one player’s comfort.

Waiting for the TFF Verdict

The TFF’s Central Referee Committee (MHK) is expected to review the report by Friday. Referees generally have the final say on player equipment, but a formal directive from the federation could force a late change in Osimhen’s kit.