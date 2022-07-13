Mesut Ozil agent denies Fenerbahce terminating contract, several clubs interested

Mesut Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut has denied reports in Turkey claiming that his client’s contract has been terminated.

Reports in Turkey claimed that Fenerbahce have terminated his current deal ahead of an impending move to Basaksehir.

Sogut revealed that Ozil is still under contract, however, admitted he will hold talks over the future of the 33-year-old and that several clubs are interested.

“I traveled here from America to hold talks with Fenerbahce following the recent rumors, what we saw yesterday is misinformation of somebody leaking half-truths to hurt the club and Mesut,” Sogut told Fanatik.

“I am still in talks with Fenerbahce over Mesut’s future but what I can say is that he is still a Fenerbahce player.”

Sogut underlined that he does not know when the situation will be resolved and that it could take a few weeks.

“I don’t know when we will reach an agreement over his future it could be a few days, it could be a few weeks,” he added.

Sogut added that several clubs are interested in Ozil and that if Fenerbahce do sever ties they will consider offers domestically and from abroad.

“If it does become apparent that Fenerbahce want to part ways we will consider offers from both abroad and inside Turkey, several clubs are interested and have been linked but I cannot speak about this as he is under contract at Fenerbahce,” he said.

Despite Sogut’s recent statements Transfermarkt report Ozil as currently being a free agent.

Ozil has been frozen out of the Fenerbahce side for the past four months after falling out of favor with previous manager Ismail Kartal.

The former World Cup winner joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer from Arsenal in January 2021.

In total he scored eight times and provided three assists in 36 appearances for the Yellow Canaries in all competitions.