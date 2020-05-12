Mesut Ozil agent refuses to comment on Fenerbahce link, responds to Arsenal exit rumours

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will be staying at the north London based outfit beyond the end of the season according to his agent Dr Erkut Sogut.

Sogut confirmed that Ozil will stay at Arsenal until the end of his contract.

Fenerbahce have been closely linked with the playmaker of Turkish origin but Sogut refused to comment on the transfer link.

Ozil’s agent, Erkut Sogut, told beIN Sport: “Mesut has a one-year contract. There will be no change in this regard.

“So what happens next, time will show.

“Mesut will be 32 years old and will have a few more years in his career.

“Mesut and his family will make a decision. It will be the best of all.

“I cannot speak about Mesut and Fenerbahçe because I have no right to speak on this matter according to the principle of confidentiality.”

Ozil has been closely linked with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce for the past few seasons but a move has never materialized.

Part of the problem is the Yellow Canaries face financial problems and would not be able to pay anywhere near the £350,000 per-week Ozil is currently on.

However, a move could be possible if the 31-year-old were to accept a lower wage once his current contract ends.

Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali who happens to be a friend of Ozil revealed on his Instagram channel that Fenerbahce are working on a deal for the playmaker.

Ilicali, said: “I receive lots of questions about Mesut Ozil.

“I believe in the future that good things will happen. I’m not in a position to give details but I know our president is also working hard for this.

“When his contract with Arsenal will expire, the favourites would be Fenerbahce. We are also working on that front.

“I really wanted to tell you in more detail, but I cannot. We’ll talk about these things when the time comes.”

The Premier League and Super Lig are both currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.