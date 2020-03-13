Mesut Ozil among Arsenal players quarantined after Arteta’s coronavirus diagnosis

The Arsenal London Colney training centre has been closed following first-team manager Mikel Arteta being diagnosed with coronavirus – COVID-19.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will be quarantined along with the full first-team squad of players and coaching staff, as well as a ‘smaller number’ of people from the Hale End Academy the club revealed in a statement on the official club website.

The quarantine will follow the government guidelines which advises to self-isolate for 14 days.

As a result the period of quarantine will run until Tuesday, March 24.

Ozil has yet to give a statement regarding the development but he has not reported for any of the symptoms of the virus Turkish-Football can confirm.

These are precautionary measures and do not mean that footballers have contracted coronavirus.

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Head of football Raul Sanllehi added: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

The North London outfit were due to take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League before taking on Sheffield United next weekend for an FA Cup quarter-final.

Both games will have to be rescheduled following the latest development.