Mesut Ozil left out of Arsenal squad against Man City despite reportedly not being injured

By
Emre Sarigul
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal kicks a water bottle as he is subbed as Interim Manager of Arsenal, Freddie Ljungberg looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mesut Ozil was not included in the Arsenal squad against Manchester City which is set to kick-off at the Etihad tonight.

The game will be the Gunners first match back since the league was suspended due to coronavirus disruptions 100 days ago.

Ozil was believed to be match fit in the lead up to the game but was the most notable absentee from the starting line-up.

It was even more of a surprise to see him not in the squad at all.

Goal Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts reported that Ozil is not injured.

Which has added to the confusion.

ESPN writer James Olley also reported that the playmaker of Turkish origin is not injured.

Arsenal have yet to reveal why Ozil has not been included in the squad. But it appears to be a tactical decision and not one based on an injury.

Sky Sports meanwhile report that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will reveal the decision behind not including Ozil in the squad after the game.

The full Arsenal squad is as follows.