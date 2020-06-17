Mesut Ozil left out of Arsenal squad against Man City despite reportedly not being injured

Mesut Ozil was not included in the Arsenal squad against Manchester City which is set to kick-off at the Etihad tonight.

The game will be the Gunners first match back since the league was suspended due to coronavirus disruptions 100 days ago.

Ozil was believed to be match fit in the lead up to the game but was the most notable absentee from the starting line-up.

It was even more of a surprise to see him not in the squad at all.

Goal Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts reported that Ozil is not injured.

No injury for Ozil. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 17, 2020

Which has added to the confusion.

ESPN writer James Olley also reported that the playmaker of Turkish origin is not injured.

Not at the Etihad Stadium tonight but Mesut Ozil is not injured. Simply hasn’t been selected. Interesting call from Arteta given Ozil started all 10 previous PL games since he took charge. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) June 17, 2020

Arsenal have yet to reveal why Ozil has not been included in the squad. But it appears to be a tactical decision and not one based on an injury.

Mesut Ozil is not injured. He just hasn't been selected for the Arsenal squad. 👀 https://t.co/uXq7ZFTbJ5 — Goal (@goal) June 17, 2020

Sky Sports meanwhile report that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will reveal the decision behind not including Ozil in the squad after the game.

The full Arsenal squad is as follows.