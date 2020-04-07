Mesut Ozil offers 2 people chance to watch Arsenal game from his box at Emirates Stadium as part of stay at home jersey challenge

Mesut Ozil unveiled his very own ‘stay at home’ challenge on his official social media accounts.

The playmaker of Turkish origin is currently in self-isolation like the rest of us due to the coronavirus disruptions and with football suspended for the time being he probably has a lot of time on his hands.

Ozil setup a challenge encouraging his followers to stay at home and take part in his jersey challenge.

Basically you have to send in a photograph with your Ozil shirt collection and he will pick the best ones.

Additionally, the winner will receive an invitation for two people to his box at the Emirates stadium.

To make sure you are really staying at home, I'm inviting you all to my #M1Ö jersey challenge: send me your pictures with my jerseys (comment here) from home and I'll share the best ones on my social media. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/G8Mvj4dMan — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 1, 2020

Ozil revealed the prizes in the following tweet.

The pictures I like the most can win an invitation for 2 people to my box for one of our next @Arsenal public home matches. Other prizes will be 3 signed editions of my autobiography 'Gunning for Greatness' and 3 signed M10 caps and shirts! Competition runs until April 13th 2020. — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 1, 2020

Below are a selection of some fans who sent in their Ozil shirt collections.

Wililam has built up an extensive collection!

Jack even has Ozil figurines.

Check out the Turkish-German flag hybrid on display below.

The shirt you signed for me about four years ago, I also have a flag that’s dedicated to you! We’ve Got Özil! #yagunnersya pic.twitter.com/pCIIPgg4Nm — Paul (@PaulMoody21) April 1, 2020

Touching!

The Premier League have yet to set a return date and will assess the situation based on health advice from the authorities.