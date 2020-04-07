Mesut Ozil offers 2 people chance to watch Arsenal game from his box at Emirates Stadium as part of stay at home jersey challenge

By
Emre Sarigul
-
WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal arrives prior to the Premier League match between Watford FC and Arsenal FC at Vicarage Road on September 15, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mesut Ozil unveiled his very own ‘stay at home’ challenge on his official social media accounts.

The playmaker of Turkish origin is currently in self-isolation like the rest of us due to the coronavirus disruptions and with football suspended for the time being he probably has a lot of time on his hands.

Ozil setup a challenge encouraging his followers to stay at home and take part in his jersey challenge.

READ: The Secret Life Of Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil

Basically you have to send in a photograph with your Ozil shirt collection and he will pick the best ones.

Additionally, the winner will receive an invitation for two people to his box at the Emirates stadium.

Ozil revealed the prizes in the following tweet.

Below are a selection of some fans who sent in their Ozil shirt collections.

Wililam has built up an extensive collection!

Jack even has Ozil figurines.

Check out the Turkish-German flag hybrid on display below.

Touching!

The Premier League have yet to set a return date and will assess the situation based on health advice from the authorities.