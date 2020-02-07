Mesut Ozil & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set for summer exit as Mikel Arteta plans major Arsenal squad revamp

Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil could be on his way out of the north London based club along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette.

The 31-year-old’s future at the club is unclear with under 18 months remaining on his contract.

Ozil fell down the pecking order at Arsenal during Unai Emery’s spell in charge however, the experienced midfielder has returned to the fold following the appointment of Mikel Arteta.

According to the Sun, the Spanish tactician is planning to revamp Arsenal’s squad over the summer.

Per the source, Arteta is looking to fund the rebuild by selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Ozil.

Despite being linked with an Arsenal exit Ozil has always maintained that he plans to see out his contract.

Ozil said: “I’m very pleased with my contract and I will continue here this season and next.

“I can’t tell you what the future will bring, I’m excited about the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Arsenal sit in 10th spot, 10 points behind Chelsea and have been held to a draw in their last four games.

The former Real Madrid man has just one assist to his name after 15 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal are back in action on February 16 when they host Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium.