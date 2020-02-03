Mesut Ozil Reflects On Decision To Join Arsenal Following 250th Appearance

Mesut Ozil made his 250th appearance for Arsenal over the weekend against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

Ozil reflected on his time at Arsenal, both the ‘ups and downs’ on his official social media channels.

The Gunners ace revealed that he never regretted the decision to join the club and that he wanted to thank his fans for their support.

This is how some of his followers responded on Twitter.

It has been a pleasure and a privilege to watch you represent the club I love for over six years and counting. Congratulations on your milestone. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 3, 2020

Thank you for being a brilliant servant to the club. You helped us win 3 FA cups, brought smiles on so many faces. People who don't have short memories appreciate all that you've done for the club. Congrats on your milestone ♥️🙏🏽 — Asad (@mesuturbation) February 3, 2020

As is so often the case with Ozil not every fan had kind things to say…

Leave — Fabián (@RuizFabiann) February 3, 2020

The playmaker of Turkish origin joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2020 and has scored 32 goals as well as provide 57 assists during his time at the club.

Ozil has lifted three FA Cup trophies during his time at the north London outfit and won the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

The 31-year-old’s future at Arsenal was cast in doubt earlier in the season when Unai Emery stopped giving him regular playing time.

However, since Mikel Arteta replaced Emery Ozil has returned to being a star player and regular starter.

The playmaker started against Burnely in the goalless draw at Turf Moor.

The Gunners will face Newcastle United next on Sunday 16 February in the Premier League.