Mesut Ozil responds to Fenerbahce derby defeat against rivals Galatasaray

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental derby at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday.

The Lions managed to beat Fenerbahce for only the second time away from home this millennium – and recorded back to back away wins over their bitter rivals in the process.

Mesut Ozil came on as a second-half substitute and almost had an immediate impact setting up Ozan Kabak with the equalizing goal.

But the goal was disallowed by VAR after being ruled offside.

Ozil sent out a message to Fenerbahce fans in Turkish on his official Twitter account.

The translated tweet reads as follows: “I wanted a different result in my first derby and we are all upset about the result. However, my Fenerbahce teammates and I are here for big victories and to win trophies. There is still a long road ahead, god willing we will become champions.”

Ozil made his second appearance for the Yellow Canaries against the Lions, his first was midweek in the 2-1 win over Hatayspor – he came on as a second half substitute again.

The victory saw Galatasaray overtake Fenerbahce at the top of the table on goal difference.