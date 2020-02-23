Mesut Ozil returns – Arsenal vs Everton Confirmed Lineups

Arsenal take on Everton in the Premier League at the Emirates stadium on Sunday hoping to take their win streak to three games following the winter break.

The Gunners head into the game undefeated in 2020.

Mesut Ozil missed the Europa League trip to Greece on Thursday which saw Arsenal beat Olympiacos away.

Ozil did not travel because he wanted to be with his pregnant wife who is expected to give birth imminently.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has, however, returned in time for the Everton clash.

Ozil scored his first goal of the season in the 4-0 victory over Newcastle United last week.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has kept Ozil in the side following last weeks impressive display.

Alexander Lacazette has got the nod up front after ending his goal drought last week.

Hector Bellerin has been ruled fit for the Gunners and starts. Pepe has been brought into the starting XI and Dani Ceballos will partner Granit Xhaka in midfield.

The north London outfit will be without Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney, Reiss Nelson and Cedric Soares due to injury.

Everton meanwhile are without Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin due to injury.

Arsenal confirmed lineups:

📋 Our team news for today's game against @Everton 🇪🇸 @HectorBellerin is fit to start

🇨🇮 Pepe comes into the starting XI

🇪🇸 @DaniCeballos46 partners Granit #️⃣ #ARSEVE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 23, 2020

Everton confirmed lineups: