Mesut Ozil reveals fresh update on Arsenal future

Mesut Ozil has provided an update on his Arsenal future and revealed his aims for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old was asked about his future plans under newly appointed manager Mikel Arteta and what his aims are for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

Ozil’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of next season and the former Germany international made it clear that he intends to see out his current deal.

The playmaker of Turkish origin also stated that he will wait and see what happens before making a decision on his next move.

It appears that Ozil will be staying at Arsenal until at least summer 2021 and after that your guess is as good as his.

“After this season I have one more year, so after that I will know because I can’t see the future,” Ozil told The National.

“The thing I can do is give everything for the team, for myself, to be successful and let’s see what happens.

“What I know is that I will give everything for this club, for my teammates. We’ve had a difficult season, but we want to win games again, to take points, to maybe be in the top four at the end of the season.

“Our goal is to be in Champions League. This year we had difficult times, but I think we’re in a good way.”

Ozil’s future at Arsenal looked under threat during Unai Emery’s spell in charge after the Spanish tactician effectively dropped Ozil from the squad.

However, the flamboyant midfielder has returned to the fold under Arteta and appears to be enjoying his football again.

Arsenal are back in action on Sunday February 16 when they take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.