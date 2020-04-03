Ozil sends message to Bayern star after being spotted with Arsenal shirt

Mesut Ozil caused a bit of a stir on social media after sending a message to Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry after he was pictured wearing an Arsenal shirt.

Gnabry was snapped doing kick-ups indoors wearing a Gunners shirt.

The playmaker of Turkish origin Tweeted: ‘Once a Gunner – always a Gunner?’ with a thinking and laughing emoji.

As you can imagine the tweet ended up being interpreted in different ways by different people.

Just check out some of the responses.

Gnabry did of course play for Arsenal before establishing himself as a star name at Bayern Munich.

Ozil and Gnabry were also Germany international teammates.

The playmaker of Turkish origin did, however, retire from international football after the 2018 World Cup citing racism as one of the main reasons behind his decision.

Ozil recently became a father for the first time, his partner Amine gave birth to a daughter called Eda just a few days ago.