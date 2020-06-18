Mesut Ozil shares photograph holding Arsenal badge after being dropped against Man City

Mesut Ozil was dropped from the Arsenal squad against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The omission of Ozil came as a surprise as he was not injured.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed after the game that he left Ozil out the squad for tactical reasons.

After the match, Arteta was asked about Ozil’s omission, he answered: “It was tactical.”

Ozil sent out a photograph on his social media accounts holding the Arsenal badge alongside the message: ‘No matter what’.

There was some confusion in the replies section over just what Ozil actually meant by the Tweet.

Some saw it as a dig at Arteta, others as a PR drive.

Start acting like you care and turn up on time then. Enough of this PR bollocks. Play for the club or you know where the door is. — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) June 18, 2020

You dropped this king 👑 — Big Tuna (@sven_officia1) June 18, 2020

arsenal legend ❤ — best playmaker of all time (@mesutmagic) June 18, 2020

PR team in overdrive — FC Copenbadly (@richie_afc) June 18, 2020

What does this even mean? — WelBeast (@WelBeast) June 18, 2020

The Gunners still went onto lose 3-0 against City, the defeat left them eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine games remaining.

The North London based outfit will take on Bright next at the Amex stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ozil is match fit but it remains to be seen whether he will be included in the match squad against Brighton.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has just over 12 months left on his contract and is currently the highest paid player in the squad earning £350,000 per-week.