Mesut Ozil signs for new club after having Fenerbahce contract terminated

Mesut Ozil signed for Basaksehir after having his Fenerbahce contract terminated.

The 33-year-old had been closely linked with a Fenerbahce exit after being dropped from the squad since March following a row with former manager Ismail Kartal.

Ozil joined the Yellow Canaries in January 2021 from Arsenal but ended up having his contract terminated early – the deal had two years to run.

A Fenerbahce statement read: “It has been agreed that the contract between our club and Mesut Ozil will be terminated by mutual agreement.

“We wish Mesut Ozil success for the rest of his career.”

Ozil was unveiled as a Basaksehir player just half an hour after formally becoming a free agent.

The Istanbul-based side posted a post on their social media channels that read, “@M10,” – Ozil’s handle.

The tweet was accompanied by a clip of a popular Turkish song called Kir Zincirlerini, which translates to ‘break the chains’ – a dig at Fenerbahce for holding Ozil prisoner.

Ozil meanwhile posted up a message thanking the Fenerbahce community and revealing that it was his childhood dream to play for the club.

“One of the things that makes life is that it is full of uncertainties,” Ozil stated.

“Our plans, desires and wishes may not always go in the direction you want them to. I wanted to achieve success by getting more chances to play in the Fenerbahce jersey, which has always been my childhood dream.

“I would like to thank the Fenerbahce community and fans for the great support they have shown me.”

Basaksehir became the sixth different side to lift the Super Lig title in 2020.

The newly formed club are one of the most ambitious sides in Turkish football and have made several big-name signings over recent years including, Demba Ba, Robinho and Adebayor.