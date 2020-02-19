Mesut Ozil thanks two guests for bringing Arsenal luck against Newcastle United

Arsenal beat Newcastle United 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Monday.

Mesut Ozil ended up scoring his first goal of the season, giving a performance that was widely praised.

Ozil shared a post on Instagram following the game thanking two special guests for turning up and bringing Arsenal luck.

The two kids named Emerson and Marcia were both pictured in a wheelchair and attended the game as part of Ozil’s charitable projects.

Turkish-Football revealed that Ozil reserves five of the 15 seats in his box to be used by these children and their families.

Ozil has partnered with the Rays of Sunshine charity which grants wishes to ill children in the UK and also contributes to the Big Shoe project.

Arsenal will take on Olympiacos next in Green in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 clash.

The Gunners will then take on Everton in the Premier League before the second-leg clash against Olympiacos next Thrusday.