Mesut Ozil will not leave Arsenal this summer, considers future USA or Turkey move

Mesut Ozil is considering a move to Turkey or the USA but only once his contract ends according to The Sun.

Per the source, the playmaker of Turkish origin will stay at Arsenal over the summer transfer window.

Ozil will not leave the North London outfit until he sees out the remaining 12 months on his contract.

The 31-year-old has yet to play since the Premier League returned following the coronavirus disruptions.

Should Ozil continue not being played it would cost Arsenal as he is the highest-paid player in the squad earning £350,000 a-week.

Ozil has flirted with the idea of moving to Fenerbahce for years but they are in a financial crisis and would struggle to cover his current wages.

The playmaker would have to accept a pay cut in order to join the Yellow Canaries.

A move to the MLS is also a possibility, Ozil’s coffee chain 39 Steps Coffee recently opened a store at the DC United, Audi Field stadium.