Mesut Ozil’s wife wants Arsenal exit amid reports of Fenerbahce offer

Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal future remains in doubt after struggling for playing time recently.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has not played a single minute of first-team football since the Premier League start following the coronavirus disruptions.

According to Bild, Ozil’s wife Amine Gulse is pushing her husband to leave the Gunners and is keen on moving to Turkey where she is a well-known celebrity.

The report claims that Fenerbahce made Ozil an offer but that it was turned down as the Super Lig club would be unable to match or get anywhere near his current wages which see him earn £350,000 a-week.

Ozil is keen on seeing out his Arsenal contract despite his current situation.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta responded to questions regarding whether Ozil will play again in his latest press conference.

Arteta did not rule out Ozil returning but gave no assurances that he has plans for the 31-year-old either.

“I don’t know. He’s training with the team and he’s available for selection so we will make the decision on a daily basis,” he said responding to a question by Sky Sports reporter Bryan Swanson.

“No because I have to select him and I have 24 players in this squad and at the moment he is not being selected but we will see what happens for the next game.

“He has the same chances as everybody else.”