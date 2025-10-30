Millwall Chief Scout Heaps Praise on Turkish Talent, Invites Gundogan to Spend a Season in South London

Paul Cartman, the Chief Scout for English Championship side Millwall Football Club, has shared his views on the quality of players in the Turkish Süper Lig following a recent scouting visit to Istanbul, which included tours of Galatasaray and Kasımpaşa facilities.

Speaking exclusively to FANATİK, Cartman praised the potential within Turkish football and offered a humorous take on his ultimate dream signing.

A Nod to İlkay Gündoğan

When asked about his favourite Turkish player, Cartman named a familiar global superstar, jokingly indicating his desire to bring the Galatasaray midfielder to South London.

“I always say İlkay Gündoğan. Of course, I don’t think we can agree on personal terms to bring him to Millwall. But if he wants to spend a season in South London, our door is open to him until the end,” he was quoted as saying.

High Praise for Yunus Akgün

Cartman also offered detailed analysis of Yunus Akgün, the Galatasaray player currently on loan at Leicester City, suggesting the winger has significantly more to offer than English fans have seen so far.

“I think Yunus has the potential to be a key player for both Galatasaray and the Turkish National Team for the next 5-10 years. I really like his energy,” the scout said.

“In addition, Yunus can pose a serious threat in offensive transitions and make a difference with his quality in the last region.”

Cartman noted that the Championship is a famously difficult league for players to adapt to, arguing that Akgün’s full potential has yet to be unlocked in England.

“I think Yunus showed a stable performance, but I think England hasn’t fully seen his best. If he had been there with his testimonial, not on loan, and stayed in the team for several seasons in a row, I’m sure he would have become a top player for Leicester.”

Overall, the Millwall chief stressed the responsibility of Süper Lig clubs to nurture their domestic talent.

“Of course… I can say that there are really good young players in the Super League. I think the task of Super League clubs is to develop these players correctly and create an environment where they can take them more time,” Cartman concluded.