‘Missing travelling’ – Man City ace Ilkay Gundogan reacts to lockdown with throwback photograph from Dubai

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he is missing traveling.

Gundogan reminisced about a recent trip to Dubai and put up a throwback photo from his holiday feeding a Lemur.

The midfielder of Turkish origin also wondered when we will be able to travel again and wished everyone good health during the coronavirus pandemic.

We can still technically travel and fly in and out of the UK but it has become a lot more difficult due to social distancing measures and precautions against the spread of Covid-19.

It seems so long ago that we could freely travel around the world. I doubt we will take it for granted when – if – things return to normal.

The Premier League is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions and a return date has yet to be set.

Gundogan is currently at home in the UK which is under lockdown with only key workers and essential businesses still operating.