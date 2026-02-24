Mission Impossible in Turin: Juventus Seek Historic Comeback Against Dominant Galatasaray

The Allianz Stadium prepares for a night of high drama as Juventus host Galatasaray on Wednesday evening, with the Italian giants teetering on the edge of a humiliating European exit. After a catastrophic 5-2 drubbing in Istanbul last week, the Bianconeri require what statisticians are calling a “minor miracle” to overturn a three-goal deficit and secure a place in the Champions League last 16.

A Night of Historic Infamy

The first leg in Turkey began with a flicker of hope for the visitors as a Teun Koopmeiners brace briefly turned the tide. However, the evening quickly spiraled into one of the darkest chapters in Juventus’s storied continental history. A second-half collapse, punctuated by a Juan Cabal red card and two clinical strikes from Napoli loanee Noa Lang, saw Juve concede five goals in a UEFA match for the first time since 1958.

The weight of history is firmly against Luciano Spalletti’s men. In Champions League history, teams trailing by three or more goals after the first leg have failed to progress in 45 out of 49 instances.

Crisis at the Continassa

Juventus enters this decider at a low ebb. Domestically, their form has evaporated following a painful Derby d’Italia loss to Inter Milan and a shock defeat to Como. Currently sitting on 46 points—their lowest tally at this stage in 15 years—Juve find themselves outside the top four and desperately lacking momentum.

Spalletti’s selection headaches are compounded by a defensive crisis. While Bremer is expected to return from a thigh injury and Pierre Kalulu is available, the squad is depleted at full-back. Cabal and Andrea Cambiaso are both suspended, while Emil Holm remains sidelined. In attack, the burden likely falls on Kenan Yildiz, as Jonathan David continues to struggle for full match fitness and both Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik remain long-term absentees.

Galatasaray: The New Favorites

In contrast, Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray arrive in Italy as overwhelming favorites. Last week’s triumph marked their 200th match in Europe’s elite competition and set them up for their first knockout progression in over a decade. Historically, the Turkish side has never been eliminated from a UEFA tie after winning the first leg by three or more goals.

Gala possess a terrifying offensive arsenal. Victor Osimhen, fresh from resting during a surprise weekend loss to Konyaspor, returns to the starting lineup and is just two goals shy of breaking the club’s record for a single Champions League campaign. Supporting him is Gabriel Sara, who emulated Wesley Sneijder last week by recording both a goal and an assist in a knockout tie.

A Sliver of Hope?

If there is a glimmer for the Italians, it lies in Galatasaray’s travel sickness. The Turkish champions have historically struggled on the road in this competition, losing 71% of their away fixtures. Additionally, the return of Mario Lemina to his former home in Turin adds a layer of familiarity to a midfield battle that Juventus must dominate from the first whistle.

For Juventus, Wednesday is about more than just a scoreline; it is about salvaging a season and reclaiming a lost identity on the European stage. For Galatasaray, it is a chance to confirm their status as a rising power capable of challenging the continent’s very best.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Kostic; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Bardakci, Sanchez, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Akgun, Lang; Osimhen