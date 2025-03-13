Mourinho Insists Fenerbahce Superior to Rangers, Demands Ibrox Turnaround

Jose Mourinho has asserted that his Fenerbahce side possesses superior quality compared to Rangers, despite their 3-1 first-leg defeat in the Europa League.

The Portuguese manager believes his team’s performance in Istanbul was self-inflicted, not a reflection of Rangers’ strength.

Mourinho, whose team faces a crucial second leg at Ibrox, dismissed the notion that Rangers are a better side.

“I’m not hurting. I don’t think Rangers is a better team than us. And I think we have a chance of qualifying. It’s not that I want revenge or we have to go there to show we are better. It’s just the fact that I honestly think we are better,” he stated.

He acknowledged Fenerbahce’s errors in the first leg, saying, “But as I was trying to be very honest after the match, we deserved to lose.

“I didn’t use at that time a penalty that could be a penalty or that Fred was suspended and is a fundamental player for us. I didn’t try to use anything because we made mistakes — and they capitalised on our mistakes.

“Rangers were motivated. They were fighting together. They deserve to win. So there are no bad feelings, no frustration. There is nothing. So until we have no chance, let’s go.”

Facing a two-goal deficit, Fenerbahce must adopt an attacking approach at Ibrox. However, Mourinho expressed uncertainty about Rangers’ tactical approach.

“To be honest, I have one little doubt that only tomorrow during the match I can feel it,” he explained.

“I don’t know if Ibrox, as a very iconic British stadium, will accept a very defensive performance like they had in Fenerbahce.”

He outlined two potential scenarios: “That was successful for them, but a very defensive performance. I don’t know if they are going to accept it. But we are prepared for both. We are prepared for Rangers to try to play the same way.”

“In a low block, waiting for our mistake, counter-attack with Dessers, Cerny, these fast people, Diomande. Or maybe Ferguson decides to play in a different way and they have a go at us. Only tomorrow the game can tell us – but we are ready for anything.”