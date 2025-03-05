Mourinho Open to Rangers or Celtic Job in the Future

José Mourinho has revealed he would be open to managing either Rangers or Celtic in the future, speaking ahead of his Fenerbahce side’s Europa League clash with Rangers.

The “Special One,” currently leading Fenerbahce on an 18-match unbeaten run, addressed the possibility of managing in Scotland during his pre-match press conference. While focused on his current role, Mourinho didn’t rule out a future move to Glasgow.

“In this moment, no. Because I have a job that motivates me and a job that demands loyalty,” Mourinho stated. “But why not in the future?”

He emphasized the passion associated with Scottish football, citing it as a major attraction. “People can say that the Scottish league is a league of two teams, but is a league of passion. And for me, passion in football is something that for me is everything,” he said.

“To play in empty stadiums, to play in competitions where there is on that fire of the passion, for me doesn’t make any sense. Celtic and Rangers, they are big clubs with big fan bases with big emotions, big responsibilities, big expectations. Why not?”

Mourinho’s comments come amid speculation about Rangers’ future under a potential takeover by 49ers Enterprises, with the club potentially seeking a high-profile manager.

He acknowledged the current managers of both clubs, Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and Barry Ferguson at Rangers, expressing respect for their positions.

“But at this moment I have a job. Celtic has a fantastic coach like Brendan. Rangers has Ferguson now so full respect for them and I’m not searching for a new job,” Mourinho clarified.

His remarks have ignited excitement among Scottish football fans, who could potentially see one of the world’s most renowned managers in their league in the years to come.