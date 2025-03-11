Mourinho Reportedly Open to Rangers Role

Jose Mourinho has reportedly expressed interest in the Rangers managerial position, as the club continues its search for a permanent replacement for Philippe Clement.

According to Mick Brown, a former Manchester United chief scout and close associate of Sir Alex Ferguson, Mourinho is making his availability known.

However, Brown, speaking to Football Insider, suggested that a move to Ibrox is currently improbable for Mourinho.

He indicated that Rangers’ present circumstances may not be conducive to attracting a manager of Mourinho’s stature, and a summer appointment would be considered a surprise.

Following Clement’s departure and the installation of Barry Ferguson as interim manager, numerous high-profile names have been linked with the Rangers job.

Rafa Benitez has reportedly been considered, while Sean Dyche and Steve Cooper have also been mentioned. Steven Gerrard remains a popular choice among fans.

Mourinho himself fueled speculation ahead of Fenerbahce’s recent 3-1 defeat to Rangers, hinting at a potential future move.

“Why not in the future?” he stated, while praising the passion and scale of both Rangers and Celtic.

Despite concluding his remarks by stating “I am not searching for a new job,” his comments have intensified rumors about a possible move to Ibrox.

While Mourinho’s interest appears to be genuine, the consensus remains that a move to Rangers is unlikely at this time.

The club’s search for a new manager continues, with various candidates being considered.