Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe Aim to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Rangers in Europa League Clash

José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe are set to host Rangers in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Thursday, aiming to continue their impressive unbeaten run.

The Istanbul-based side enters the match on an 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, having secured their spot in the knockout stage with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Anderlecht in the playoffs.

Finishing 24th in the new 36-team league phase, Fenerbahçe’s resurgence under Mourinho has fueled hopes of a deep European run.

Fresh off a dominant 3-0 Süper Lig win against Antalyaspor, where Mert Müldür, Dusan Tadic, and Youssef En-Nesyri all scored in the first half, Fenerbahçe remains within four points of league leaders Galatasaray.

This victory, achieved without Mourinho on the touchline due to suspension, sets the stage for his return as he pursues his second Europa League title, following his 2016-17 triumph with Manchester United.

Fenerbahçe aims to advance past the last 16 for the first time since their 2012-13 semi-final appearance.

They hold a favorable record against Scottish teams, remaining unbeaten in four European encounters, including a 2-1 aggregate victory over Rangers in a 2001 Champions League qualifier.

Rangers, led by Barry Ferguson, are seeking redemption after a 2-1 home defeat to Motherwell, despite Cyriel Dessers scoring his 21st goal of the season.

A controversial VAR decision denied Rangers a late equalizer, marking their third consecutive home loss. This leaves them 16 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

However, Rangers have shown strong away form, winning three consecutive road games and losing only once in their last seven Europa League away fixtures.

Historically, their progress in major European competitions has been limited, advancing past the last 16 only twice in 11 attempts.

Their most recent success was reaching the 2021-22 Europa League final after defeating Red Star Belgrade. Last year, they were eliminated at this stage by Benfica, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

Team News and Tactics:

Fenerbahçe will be without Jayden Oosterwolde, Rodrigo Becao, Diego Carlos, and Ismail Yüksek due to injuries, while Fred and Bright Osayi-Samuel are suspended.

Sofyan Amrabat is expected to replace Fred, and Müldür will shift to the right flank. En-Nesyri, with 26 goals this season (six in the Europa League), will lead the attack alongside Edin Dzeko and Dusan Tadic.

Rangers will miss Oscar Cortes due to injury, and Leon King has been loaned to Queen’s Park.

John Souttar is expected to return to central defense, allowing James Tavernier to return to right-back. Connor Barron and Nedim Bajrami are vying for midfield starts, and Ferguson must decide whether to play both Dessers and Hamza Igamane up front.