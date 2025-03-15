Mourinho’s Rangers Ambitions Deemed Unrealistic in Current Climate

Despite Jose Mourinho’s recent public expressions of interest in managing Rangers, a move to Ibrox is considered highly improbable at this time, according to former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown.

Brown, a well-connected figure in football, believes Rangers’ current financial and squad limitations make them an unsuitable destination for the high-profile manager.

Brown, speaking exclusively to Football Insider, emphasized that Mourinho’s expectations for player investment would likely clash with Rangers’ present circumstances.

“I don’t think Rangers are in a position to attract Mourinho right now, as much as he might want the job and the idea of what the job would be,” he stated.

He highlighted the club’s “tricky financial position” and the significant gap between Rangers and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, pointing out that the current squad is not equipped to immediately challenge for the title.

“If he went there, I think he’d want to be buying players to improve his squad. I don’t think Rangers are in that market at the moment,” Brown explained.

While a potential takeover by 49ers Enterprises could improve Rangers’ financial standing, Brown believes this would be a long-term process.

He asserted that Mourinho’s desire to manage Rangers one day is evident, but the timing is not right.

“So I think he’s open to managing Rangers one day, but I doubt it will be this summer,” he concluded.