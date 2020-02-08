‘My Team, My Boys’ – Arsenal Star Joins Dubai Camp After Turkey Break

Mesut Ozil has teamed up with Arsenal as part of their warm-weather winter training camp in Dubai.

The Gunners do not have a fixture for two weeks as part of the Premier League’s inaugural winter break.

Ozil joined his teammates in Dubai after spending a few days in Turkey.

The playmaker of Turkish origin met Mohamed Elneny while in Istanbul – the midfielder is currently on loan at Besiktas from Arsenal.

Ozil looked in a jubilant mood in Dubai posing for a shot with teammates Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac which he shared on Instagram alongside the caption: “My team, my boys.”

Ozil has seen his playing time drastically increase since Mikel Arteta replace Unai Emery.

Despite reports continuing to claim the playmaker is set to leave Ozil looks happy at Arsenal and has always maintained that he plans to see out his contract whenever he speaks publically about his future.

The north London outfit will take on Newcastle United on February 16 followed by the Europa League clash against Olympiacos four days later.