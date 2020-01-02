‘New Year, Same Desire!’ – Caglar Soyuncu Responds To Leicester City Victory Over Newcastle United

Leicester City beat Newcastle United 3-0 at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Wednesday to remain in 2nd place, one point above Manchester City in 3rd.

The victory closed the gap with league leaders Liverpool to 10 points but the Reds have a game in hand and take on Sheffield United tonight.

Turkey international star Caglar Soyuncu started in defence for Leicester putting on another impressive display.

Soyuncu had 134 touches on the ball and made the highest number of passes for his side (127) with a 96 percent accuracy.

The 23-year-old defender reacted to the victory on social media with a matchday photograph alongside the caption: “New, Year, Same Desire.”

Soyuncu has one goal and one assist in 20 starts for the Foxes in the Premier League this term.