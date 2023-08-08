Newcastle Favorites to Sign Galatasaray Star, Talks Ongoing

Newcastle United are favourites to sign Galatasaray star Nicolo Zaniolo, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Newcastle have been in talks with Zaniolo’s agent over a summer move and there have been recent developments.

Juventus who are also interested in Zaniolo have been trying to get Galatasaray to negotiate a lower asking price.

Zaniolo has a £30.1m release clause but the Lions have no intention of selling for lower than this and talks have stalled as a result.

He still has another four years remaining on his contract so Galatasaray have time on their side.

The Italy international also received an offer from Saudi Arabia but wants to stay in Europe.

Leaving Newcastle as the only side still interested who Zaniolo would also be open to a move to and who can match his asking price.

The 24-year-old Italian forward impressed during his maiden campaign for the Turkish Super Lig side, scoring 7 goals and providing 6 assists in 26 appearances.

Galatasaray signed Zaniolo in a surprise move last February taking advantage of the Super Lig transfer window shutting later than most other major European leagues.

Zaniolo is a highly rated, talented player with international football experience.

If the deal is completed, it will be a major coup for Newcastle and a sign of their ambition.