Newcastle United join race for Fenerbahce wonder-kid Arda Guler

Newcastle United are interested in Fenerbahce wonder-kid Arda Guler, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Magpies have sent scouts to watch Guler in action on a number of occasions, and are said to be impressed by the youngster’s potential.

Guler has been one of the standout performers in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

His performances have attracted the attention of a number of top European clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester City and PSG.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their midfield options this summer as they continue to strengthen the squad since the Saudi takeover.

Guler would be an impressive coup for the Magpies, the highly rated youngster is one of the most promising talents in Turkish football.

He could end up being available for just €5m which would be a bargain – due to a clause in his contract that activates the clause if he does not play 1500 minutes of football.

Fenerbahce want a fee closer to the region of €20m for Guler. Ideally, they want the youngster to sign a new deal that would get rid of the clause and tie him down for at least a few more seasons.

However, interest is mounting for the young star and Fenerbahce will face a battle to keep him on.

The transfer race for Guler is likely to be one of the most hotly contested of the summer, and it remains to be seen who will eventually come out on top.