Newcastle United Prepare €40m Bid for Inter Milan Star

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make an offer for Inter Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu according to Calciomercato.

Per the source, The Magpies are prepared to pay up to €40 million for the 29-year-old, who is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

READ: The Super League: What You Need to Know

Newcastle are ready to make a ‘concrete’ attempt to try and sign the Turkish international as they continue efforts to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

Calhanoglu is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions, including as a playmaker, a winger, and a deep-lying playmaker.

He is known for his passing ability, his vision, and his set-piece delivery. Calhanoglu has been a star player for Inter this season scoring four goals and providing eight assists in 44 appearances in all competitions. His form has not gone unnoticed.

Calhanoglu could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League. He has previously expressed his desire to play in England, and he would be a good fit for Newcastle’s style of play.

The Turkish international is gearing up for the biggest match of his life; the Champions League final against Manchester City.

The Magpies could end up signing a Champions League winner to their roster if a move does go head.

Inter Milan are open to selling Calhanoglu, as they are looking to raise funds to strengthen their squad and with 12 months remaining on his contract it would be the optimal time to cash in.

If the Serie A giants do not get Calhanoglu to sign a new deal he could end up leaving for free next summer.