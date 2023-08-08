Nottingham Forest Prepared to Offer £17m For Atalanta Defender

Nottingham Forest have made an approach for Atalanta defender Merih Demiral as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League according to the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old Turkey international is available this summer after Atalanta decided to sell him as they reshape their squad.

Forest are willing to offer around £17million for Demiral, but they may face a task convincing him to join.

Turkish-Football first reported Forest being interested in Demiral last month and it now appears they are prepared to make a move.

Demiral has been a target for other Premier League sides in the past, including Tottenham and Arsenal, and has also received offers from his native Turkey this summer.

However, Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in signing him.

Forest are keen to strengthen their centre-back options as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

They have already signed Giulian Biancone from Troyes, but they are looking for another experienced defender to partner him.

If they can sign Demiral, it would be a major coup for Forest. He is a talented defender who has experience of playing at the highest level.

He would be a valuable asset to their squad as they look to establish themselves in the Premier League.