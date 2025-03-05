Nottingham Forest Secure Pre-Contract with Fenerbahce Defender Osayi-Samuel

Nottingham Forest are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window, with reports indicating they have secured a pre-contract agreement with Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel according to Takvim.

The move comes as Forest look to bolster their squad, particularly in the defensive department, while also targeting a new striker and potentially pursuing players like Davide Frattesi.

With Evangelos Marinakis aiming to strengthen the team, especially after failing to land a striker in January due to inflated prices and Financial Fair Play concerns, the summer window offers a fresh opportunity. Should Forest secure European qualification, a significant transfer budget is expected to be available.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Forest have agreed a deal with Osayi-Samuel, whose contract with Fenerbahce expires this summer. Despite being a key player under Jose Mourinho, making 29 appearances this season, the Nigerian international has not been offered a new contract.

The 27-year-old full-back, who previously played for QPR and Blackpool, has made 168 appearances for Fenerbahce, contributing seven goals and 14 assists. He is currently preparing to face Rangers in the Europa League.

The report suggests that Osayi-Samuel’s arrival is intended to replace Ola Aina. However, this interpretation might be oversimplified. Aina has been a valuable addition to the Forest squad since joining on a free transfer, and letting him leave would be a questionable business decision. Aina has expressed his desire to stay at the City Ground, and Forest are expected to offer him a new contract.

With Alex Moreno and Harry Toffolo likely to depart this summer, Forest will be short on full-backs. Therefore, signing Osayi-Samuel should not preclude retaining Aina. In fact, the two Nigerian teammates could potentially play alongside each other in the Forest defense next season.

Forest’s summer recruitment strategy will focus on addressing key areas of the squad, with the addition of Osayi-Samuel marking an early step in their plans.