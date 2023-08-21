Nottingham Forrest Increase Offer to €23m Including Bonuses For Galatasaray Defender Victor Nelsson

Nottingham Forest have made an improved offer for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson according to the Takvim newspaper.

The Premier League club have increased their offer by €1m after previously bidding €18 + €4m in bonuses.

The new offer is for €23m including bonuses although the report does not go into detail about how the new offer is structured.

Nelsson does however, have a €25m release clause and the Lions are reportedly still holding out for more money as a result.

The defender meanwhile, reportedly is open to a summer exit so it could be an interested last few days in the transfer window.

Nelsson is a highly rated defender who has been capped 10 times by Denmark. He joined Galatasaray from FC Copenhagen in 2021 and helped the club win the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Forest are looking to strengthen their defense after conceding 68 goals in the Premier League last season.

They have already signed Taiwo Awoniyi and Giulian Biancone this summer, and Nelsson would be a further boost to their backline.

Tottenham are also reportedly interested in Nelsson, but Forest are confident that they can win the race for his signature.

Nelsson is under contract until 2026 and has started five of six games for Galatasaray this season in all competitions.