Wonderkid will join one of 3 clubs including Man United & Barcelona

Fenerbahce wonderkid Omer Faruk Beyaz will end up at either Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona according to the Aksam newspaper.

Per the source, the 17-year-old is on the radar of all three clubs who have been scouting him closely.

The report claims that Fenerbahce are set for a windfall this summer when they sell Beyaz.

He could end up following in the footsteps of Eljif Elmas who made a name for himself at Fenerbahce before joining Napoli on a €16m move aged 19-years-old.

Beyaz has been promoted to the first-team in an attempt by Fenerbahce to keep him at the club beyond the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder was in the matchday squad for the last two games against Denizlispor and Konyaspor but did not feature.

The youngster is expected to make his first-team debut before the end of the season – assuming the authorities do not suspend the league.

Beyaz already has a professional contract with Fenerbahce which runs until 2021.

The youngster has 10 international caps for the Turkey U17 side an has scored five times for his country.