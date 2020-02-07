Ornstein Reveals Which Arsenal Player Is ‘Training Fantastically Well’ Since Arteta Appointment

David Ornstein has revealed the two Arsenal players that have impressed the most since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as head coach.

The two players that have really stood out under the new regime are Mesut Ozil and David Luiz.

Speaking to staff at the club Ornstein revealed that Luiz and Ozil have really stood out. Ozil has reportedly been training ‘fantastically well’.

“Two of the names who I’ve heard that have stood out and been really, really impressive are David Luiz – from what I hear, he’s been absolutely impeccable, an incredible force for good, on and off the pitch, around the club,” Ornstein told The Athletic.

“Mesut Özil is apparently training fantastically well, every single day.”

The latest report comes just after the Sun claimed Arteta wants to get rid of Ozil, Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It appears that behind the scenes Arteta and the staff are actually very happy with the playmaker of Turkish origin.

And Ozil did struggle for playing time under Emery but has returned to the fold under Arteta.

The 31-year-old has started every league game since the Spanish manager took charge.

Ozil has joined up with the Arsenal squad for their Dubai training camp after enjoying a brief holiday in Turkey.

As a result of the Premier League’s inaugural winter break, the north London outfit don’t have a fixture across any competition for two weeks following.