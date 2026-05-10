Osimhen Double Fires Galatasaray to Super Lig Glory in Thriller Against Hatayspor

Victor Osimhen cemented his legendary status at Galatasaray on Saturday, netting two vital goals to lead the “Lions” to their 25th Süper Lig title following a pulse-pounding 4-2 victory over Hatayspor.

In a season defined by high-stakes drama, the Nigerian superstar once again proved to be the difference-maker. His clinical finishing at the RAMS Park ensured Galatasaray maintained their lead at the top of the table, mathematically securing the championship with matches to spare.

The Match: A Rollercoaster Finale

The atmosphere in Istanbul was electric from kickoff, but it was the visitors who threatened to spoil the party. Hatayspor took a shock early lead, silencing the home crowd. However, the setback only served to ignite Osimhen.

The Napoli loanee leveled the scoring with a towering header midway through the first half, showcasing the aerial dominance that has terrorized Turkish defenses all season. Just before the interval, Osimhen struck again, pouncing on a loose ball in the box to put Galatasaray ahead and send the stadium into a frenzy.

While Hatayspor managed to claw back an equalizer in the second half, Galatasaray’s championship pedigree shone through. Late strikes from Michy Batshuayi and Barış Alper Yılmaz sealed the 4-2 result and sparked nationwide celebrations.

Osimhen’s Impact: A Historic Loan Spell

Since his high-profile arrival from Italy, Osimhen has been the focal point of Okan Buruk’s attacking machine. His brace on Saturday took his season tally to remarkable heights, reinforcing why the Galatasaray hierarchy is reportedly working overtime to make his stay in Istanbul permanent.

“This is for the fans who welcomed me like family from day one,” Osimhen said during the post-match trophy presentation. “To win the title in this atmosphere is something I will never forget. We fought for every inch this season, and today we are the kings of Turkey.”

A Milestone for the “Lions”

The victory marks a historic 25th league title for Galatasaray, extending their record as the most successful club in Turkish history. Under the guidance of Okan Buruk, the team has balanced a deep European run with domestic dominance, largely thanks to the prolific partnership between Osimhen and the club’s creative midfield.

As the smoke from the celebratory flares settles over the Bosphorus, the focus will inevitably shift to the summer transfer window. While European giants continue to circle the Nigerian forward, for one night in Istanbul, Victor Osimhen was the only name on the lips of the Galatasaray faithful.