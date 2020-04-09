Paul Ince reveals which Arsenal player made Alexis Sanches made him one of best players in Premier League

Paul Ince believes that Mesut Ozil made Alexis Sanches one of the best players in the Premier League during his time at Arsenal.

The former Manchester United star felt that Ozil suffered after Sanches left the Gunners to leave United.

The Chile international had 80 goals in 166 appearances for the north London outfit and formed one of the most dangerous attacking partnerships in the league with Ozil.

Sanches struggled at United after leaving Arsenal and scored just six goals while providing three assists last season.

“It’s strange when you talk about Sanchez because, when you look back at his Arsenal days, you’re talking about one of the Premier League’s best attackers,” Ince said speaking to Paddy Power.

“He was a great player there. We all know what happened next, but something that a lot of people overlook is Mesut Ozil – the reason Sanchez was so good at Arsenal was because he had Ozil next to him.

“As a pair, they just had this telepathy with each other, they instinctively understood each other, they knew the runs the other were going to make without looking.

“Most good things that Alexis did at Arsenal were connected with Ozil. And it works both ways, they made each other better – look at Ozil since Sanchez left, he’s not been the same player. Neither have.”

Sanches joined Inter on loan last summer but has just one goal and three assists in 15 appearances.

Ozil meanwhile has also struggled since Sanches left Arsenal two-years ago.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has just one goal and three assists in all competitions this season although it must be highlighted that he struggled for playing time under former manager Unai Emery.

Ozil returned to the fold reestablishing himself as a first-team star after Mikel Arteta replaced Emery.