Paul Merson reveals why Mesut Ozil is a ‘huge problem’ for Arsenal ‘every day’ he is at club

Former Arsenal footballer Paul Merson has revealed that he thinks Mesut Ozil is a ‘huge problem’ for Arsenal ‘every day’ he is at the club because of the wages he is on.

Merson feels that other ‘top’ players at Arsenal ‘will want’ what Ozil is on as long as he is at the Premier League outfit.

He also feels that Ozil’s wages are proving a problem in negotiations with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new deal.

Aubameyang is out of contract at the end of next season and has yet to sign a new deal.

The pundit told Sky Sports: “It would be a major disaster for Arsenal if they lost Aubameyang, however, the decision will be weighed up and at least it will be the club’s decision as to what they do.

“Do they give him £300,000-a-week? I’ve always said they will have a problem until Mesut Ozil leaves the club.

“Every day he’s there, every other top player will want what he’s on. It’s a huge problem and not a new one.”

Aubameyang could be sold this summer if his contract situation is not resolved in the coming months.

Ozil meanwhile, is under contract until summer 2021 and is currently earning £350,000 per-week.

The playmaker of Turkish origin is the highest-paid player in the Arsenal squad and one of the highest-paid footballers in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen what will happen to players contracts due to the coronavirus disruptions.

The Premier League is currently suspended and is currently scheduled to resume on 30 April.