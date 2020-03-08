Paul Merson reveals why people hate Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Paul Merson has claimed that’everyone hates’ Mesut Ozil because of what he is paid.

Mesut Ozil has been closely linked with an exit away from Arsenal but his agent recently made it clear that he will not be leaving before the end of his contract in 2021.

Merson feels that Ozil would have several clubs after him if he was paid £50,000 per-week but that he is hated because he is paid £350,000 per-week.

The former Arsenal player revealed that Mikel Arteta is going to have to get rid of players.

Ozil won’t be leaving but Merson feels that the Gunners could part ways with Sokratis.

Merson the Daily Star: “Unless Mikel Arteta gets some players in and out of Arsenal this summer this team is going to finish seventh or eighth next season.

“I’m not surprised Mesut Ozil’s agent says he’s not going anywhere though. Where can he go on that money? If he was on £50,000-a-week everybody would be trying to sign him but because he’s on £350,000 everyone hates him.

“Arteta needs to get players out though, and I don’t think he’ll be too upset that Sokratis says he’ll go if he’s not playing enough. I like players who are honest like that to be fair to him. It’s better than being prepared to just sit around picking up your money.

“Arsenal need to get their wage bill down and get rid of players who don’t have a future there. So Sokratis is expendable.

“But I hope Arteta gets to bring in a few too because he hasn’t really got his own players there yet.

“He will need a good pre-season and some new signings but I can see progress already even though they went out of the Europa League.”

Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut even hinted that a contract extension could be on the cards for his client.

“I look at every option, I need to maximise and get the best contract for him,” Sogut told the Independent.

“The options are coming in now. Maybe he will stay and have a new contract with Arsenal. “Maybe he has a good end to the season and good next season and the club offers him a new contract.

“It’s down to the club in the end, not to me or Mesut. If the club is not giving him an offer then he can’t stay. If he gets an offer from the club he will consider it.”

What does look certain is that the playmaker of Turkish origin will not be leaving this summer.

Ozil has one goal and three assists in all competitions this season for the Gunners.