Pirlo guides Karagumruk to shock victory over Trabzonspor

Andrea Pirlo guided Fatih Karagumruk to a shock 4-1 victory over Trabzonspor at home in the Super Lig on Wednesday.

The reigning champions were heading into the game on a high after beating rivals and league leaders Fenerbahce over the weekend.

READ: Super Lig Wrap 15: Galatasaray go top of the table after Fenerbahce slip up against reigning champions

However, the visitors ended up suffering a shock defeat against the newly promoted side.

Fabio Borini was the star of the show setting up Magomed Ozdoev with the opening goal on six minutes.

Marc Bartra did equalise soon after but Borini put the Istanbul based side ahead before half time and things got even worse for Trabzonspor after Batra was sent off for a direct red card offence.

Borini provided his second assist of the night setting up Matteo Ricci on 67 minutes and Jean Evrard Kouassi wrapped up a memorable victory with his sides fourth and final goal just before the 90 minutes.

The Italian forward now has nine goals and five assists in 14 appearances for Karagumruk in the league this season.

The victory moved Karagumruk into 11th place on 16 points. Trabzonspor meanwhile, missed the opportunity to close the gaps with leaders Fenerbahce to three points.